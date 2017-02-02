Minnesota couple accused of soliciting Duluth girl, 14

by Site Staff

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – A couple from central Minnesota is charged with planning through Facebook to have sex with a 14-year-old Duluth girl.

Investigators say 32-year-old Kayla Marie Frank and 33-year-old Phillip James Adkins drove from Rice to Duluth to meet the girl.

Frank and Adkins are charged in St. Louis County with electronic solicitation of a child, a felony.

The St. Cloud Times reports the couple made their first court appearances Tuesday.

According to the complaints, the pair was arrested Friday in west Duluth as they were checking into a hotel before a planned meeting with the girl.

Police had learned of the Facebook activity between the girl and the couple and were waiting for them.

Frank remains in jail while Adkins has made bail.

Both are due back in court Feb. 22.