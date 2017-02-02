New Math Lab at UMD Inspires Students

The Securian Learning Commons and Math Lab lets students work at their own pace and with instructors.

by Zach Richie

DULUTH, Minn. – A new math lab is changing the way students learn at the University of Minnesota Duluth. The Securian Learning Commons and Math Lab at the Martin Library gives students a bigger and more welcoming space to study. The lab allows for smaller groups and also lets students go at their own pace.

“It’s just another place for students to go to when they might not feel comfortable in a normal learning environment where they have more structure if they need it, but also less structure if they like to work on their own, but just in general looking at it….it’s a bigger space. It’s welcoming, more open and people want to be in here,” said undergraduate teaching assistant Miranda Jeske.

The lab comes with the latest in learning technology like microphones at each work space and touch screen projectors. The lab has been in use since the fall semester of 2016. 1,200 students use it in a year.