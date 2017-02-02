OMC Smokehouse Opening Soon

The Restaurant Opens on February 15th

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s less than two weeks before the OMC Smoke House opens up in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood in Duluth

OMC, or Oink, Moo, Cluck Smokehouse specializes in barbeque, and was named after some of the sounds that their ingredients make. The Smokehouse chefs traveled all over the country to perfect their art of barbeque, but work with Northland farmers, brewers, and artists to keep their food and atmosphere local.

“We’re really doing contemporary craft American food. Central Texas Style smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, wood fire grill, double cut pork chops, as well as a steak or two on the menu,” said Louis Hanson, a Managing Partner at OMC Smokehouse.

OMC Plans to Open February 15th.