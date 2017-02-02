Police: Human Remains Found In Hermantown House Fire

by KQDS Staff

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A house fire turned into tragedy Thursday for a Hermantown family.

Authorities discovered human remains within the charred rubble of the home on the 5300 block of Arrowhead Road.

While authorities were unable to make a positive identification Sunday, family members of the 87-year-old woman who owns the home are certain the remains are of their loved one.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

The medical examiner’s office is conducting a DNA test.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.