“Spike the Porcupine” Sees His Shadow

The Lake Superior Zoo Held its Annual Groundhog Day Event

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – While “Punxsutawney Phil” made his predictions in Pennsylvania, Duluth’s unofficial forecaster is “Spike the Porcupine”

Porcupines are closely related to groundhogs and every February 2nd, the Lake Superior Zoo coaxes Spike out of his home to take a peek for his shadow.

This year’s verdict?

“It looks like we’re going to have a long winter because he did see his shadow,” said Jessica Phoenix, one of the zookeepers. “Once we got him out of the shade he did see his shadow.”

If you’d like to see Spike, or any of the other animals, the Lake Superior Zoo is open five days a week all winter long.