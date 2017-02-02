Sports Shop Sees Merchandise Sales Increase for Super Bowl Teams

Patriots gear sells well in the Northland, but Atlanta Falcons merchandise has also been popular in the last week.

by Zach Richie

DULUTH, Minn. – Even though there might not be a lot of Atlanta Falcons or New England Patriots fans in the Northland, jerseys for both teams have been flying off the shelves.

Pro Image in the Miller Hill Mall said that Patriots gear is their number three seller behind the Vikings and the Packers. The Falcons aren’t as popular in the Northland, but in the last week they’ve had more requests for them as they’ve had in the last two or three years combined.

“When the team winning gets to the Super Bowl, people want to start buying. They want to rep it at bars, stuff like that, so they typically run out pretty quickly,” said sales clerk Julian Williams.

Pro Image will get championship merchandise shipped to them as soon as the game is over. They could get the shipment in as early as Monday or Tuesday after the game.