Arrest Made in Alleged Kidnapping

Superior Police Investigating

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-A 27-year-old woman called police outside of Charlie’s Sub on Central Avenue today, reporting she had been kidnapped.

Police responded quickly to the incident and found the 27-year-old female victim who was not harmed.

Officers then arrested a 33-year-old male suspect on two felony warrants of bail jumping in Wisconsin.

Due to the Wisconsin connection, Superior Police are still investigating the incident.