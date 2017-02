Barn Burns in Barnum This Morning

Initial Reports Suggest No One Injured

by Matt Suoja

BARNUM, Minn.-Reports of a barn fire came out of Barnum at about 10:30 this morning.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the site as multiple fire departments responded to the scene. Authorities told FOX 21 that they didn’t believe anyone was injured.

Initial reports also suggested no animals were harmed.

Investigators are still looking into what caused that fire as well.