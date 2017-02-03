Benefit Helps Support Superior Man Paralyzed in Car Crash

Reese Stariha is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Milwaukee

by Matt Van Winkle

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Superior Hockey Association helped one of its own tonight. SAHA hosted a benefit to help out the family of Reese Stariha, who was seriously injured in a car accident last November.

Friday night the Superior Junior Golds, coached by Reese’s brother-in-law, hosted Duluth for a hockey game.

Money raised tonight through donations, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and chuck-a-puck contest went to help cover Reese’s medical bills.

“Reese is a fighter in every way,” said Chris Stenberg, SAHA executive director. “He’s got a hard fight in front of him. He’s really making progress and we want to let him know that a lot of people are thinking about him.”

Superior also wore special “Stariha Strong” jerseys during the game. If you’d like to donate, visit either of these sites:

https://www.gofundme.com/tk-reese-stariha

https://www.youcaring.com/reesestariha-705307

You can also drop off donations to the Hermantown Federal Credit Union or Superior Metro Credit Union under the Reese Stariha Benefit.