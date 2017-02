Cloquet Fire Department Respond to House Fire

Crews are Still at Scene

by Matt Suoja

CLOQUET, Minn.-Multiple agencies responded to a fire just after 8 p.m. Thursday at 3912 Highway 33 near Cloquet.

The home was found fully engulfed. Fire crews spent many hours battling the blaze which destroyed the home and attached garage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as local agencies work on finding out if anyone was hurt in the fire.