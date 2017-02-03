Ely’s Winterfest Draws People from Across the State and Canada

The Event Celebrates All Things Winter.

by Lena Takada

ELY, Minn.- The pick of a shovel, the grind of a saw, and bitter cold temperatures of a February day welcomes the winter festival in Ely Minnesota.

Teams of people are carving away at 12 foot snow blocks in Whiteside Park, turning each of them into unique sculptures. It’s Jodi Pratt‘s second year building snow sculptures with 3 of her children for the winter festival.

Pratt Believes it’s a good way for her family to spend some quality tome together, while working towards the same goal. The completion of a masterpiece.

“We’re doing sort of a storybook coming to life theme. So we have an actually book and it’s open and we have things coming out of it like a dragon, hopefully a little mermaid, maybe a little troll,” says Pratt.

The Festival started out as a ski race, but has grown into a celebration of all things winter, including fat tire bikes, winter camping, and winter crafts.

“Without the support of the local businesses we just could not have this festival,” says Shauna Vega, the Winter Festival Coordinator.

Organizers say the festival is not only good for Ely’s Economy, but for the heart and souls of the people who live there.

“Everybody needs something to do in the winter time I think, It’s just a celebration of the beautiful outdoors in the winter time,” says Vega.

The 3rd Annual Great Nordic Beard Festival, which is part of the Winter festival in Ely also started Friday.

Hundreds of bearded people compete in categories like full beard natural, freestyle, modified, and bearded lady. Friday is a competition to pick a crowd favorite, while Saturday is the main event that includes a panel of judges. Organizers say the event is popular, and packs the bar.

“Beards have just kind of become more and more popular and more and more outrageous. Everybody is out there to win, but everybody’s here also to have a good time,” says Aaron Magnuson, a bartender at the Boathouse Brew Pub.

The event is held at the Boathouse Brew Pub.