Essential Health Goes Red for Women

The Cardiovascular Team at Essential Reminds Northlanders to Call for Help Right Away

by Brett Scott

DULUTH, Minn. – You may have noticed more Northlanders wearing red on Friday, and if so, you’re not alone.

Doctors and researchers at Essentia Health in Duluth are looking to spread the word when it comes to heart attack awareness, especially for women.

Experts say one in three women die of cardiovascular disease, equal to one life every minute.

However, eighty percent of cardiovascular disease is preventable.

That’s why professionals are sharing a few important reminders.

“If you are having possible signs and symptoms of a heart attack, don’t drive yourself, don’t wait and see if it goes away, call 911 right away. The ambulance services are going to be able to do an EKG, they’re going to be able to give lifesaving medications while you’re transported to the hospital,” said Richard Mullvain, Heart Attack Program Director with Essentia Health.

Mullvain says the cardiovascular team at Essentia perform nearly 20 surgeries every day in the cardiovascular unit.

“People think that they can get faster care by driving themselves to the emergency room. We have time and time again, data showing that this is a big mistake. Please don’t do that,” said Mullvain.