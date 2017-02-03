Flames Destroy House and Garage in Cloquet

Crews Spent Multiple Hours Working to Save the Strucutres at 3912 Highway 33

by Brett Scott

CLOQUET, Minn. – Fire officials responded to a blaze in Cloquet just after 8:00p.m. Thursday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments responded to 3912 Highway 33 for a report of a fully engulfed home on fire.

Fire crews spent hours working to extinguish the flames, but the home and attached garage were completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.