“Give Kids a Smile” Day Takes Over LSC

About 70 Kids Got Free Dental Care

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-Almost 70 kids filled up Lake Superior College dental facility to get free dental care today.

The event was part of the “Give Kids a Smile” day which went on throughout the state. The event is its 15th year. It was started to help children who didn’t have access to dental care.

“Unfortunately the access to care is a huge issue in our state,” said Kjersta Watt, director of dental hygiene at Lake Superior College. “There’s kids all over the state who are not able to get the care they need, and so we have one day set aside to really provide as much dental care as we can in this area.”

It also served as a good learning experience for students, as they rarely work with kids during their dental studies.

Eight volunteer dentists from the community also took part in the event.