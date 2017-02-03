Heart Health Month Designed to Raise Awareness of Heart Disease

Go Red for Women

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – Folks across the country will be dressed in red today to raise awareness for heart disease in women.

Go Red For Women Day brings to light the fact that the leading cause of death in women is heart disease.

February is Heart Health Month.

Dr. Disha Mookherjee, the Director of St. Luke’s Cardiac Rehabilitation and Women’s Heart Clinic and a member of St. Luke’s Cardiology Associates, says the goal is to educate about the disease.

According to Dr. Mookherjee, you should be eating as many fruits and vegetables as you can, stopping smoking, exercising and educating yourself on your family medical history.

If you have any concerns, be sure to contact your doctor right away.

To learn more about Go Red For Women, head to goredforwomen.org.