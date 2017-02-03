Military Veteran Heads Up Ruck March for Mental Health

Registration Now Open for Nearly Naked Ruck March

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – Later this month, Northlanders will be stripping down to their long underwear and boots for a good cause.

The Second Annual Nearly Naked Ruck March is Saturday, February 25.

This 10 mile hike along the Duluth Lakewalk raises money for 23rd Veteran.

The organization was started by 23rd Veteran Executive Director Mike Waldron after he experienced post traumatic stress symptoms following combat experience.

Through 23rd Veteran, Waldron hopes to help other military veterans who may have experienced similar symptoms.

For every $10 that participants raise for 23rd Veteran, they add one pound to their pack.

Many sport teams, clubs, and local businesses are raising money as a team, and will carry the weight in their packs as a team.

This symbolizes the weight that we carry in the battle of combat stress.

The cost for this event is $45.

Participants are provided an event t-shirt, beanie hat, challenge coin, hot chocolate, coffee and fires at the warming stations, and are invited to the free music & registration event at Clyde Iron Works the night before the Ruck March.

For more information on 23rd Veteran, or to register for the Nearly Naked Ruck March, visit www.23rdveteran.org.

If you can’t participate, but you’d like to donate, click here for their Go Fund Me page.