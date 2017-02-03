Proctor Honors 1997 State Tournament Team

The 1997 Rails team was the one and only to make it to the boys state hockey tournament.

by Zach Richie

The Proctor Rails celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 1997 team that went to state. THE ’97 squad was the one and only team in school history to make it to the boys state hockey tournament.

The Rails went 18-3-1. They lost to only 2A schools.

“It was a special group of guys, they worked hard for each other day in and day out. They had a great coaching staff. They had very solid leaders on that team and everybody on that roster gave their all every day,” said Cory Ward of Proctor.

The Rails beat Eveleth-Gilbert to make their way to the tournament.