Remains Haven’t Been Officially Identified in Hermantown Fire

Waiting on DNA Report

by Matt Suoja

HERMANTOWN, Minn – There’s no word yet on the identity of an 87-year-old woman who was killed in a Hermantown house fire.

Yesterday Hermantown Police said a K-9 united located the remains at the 5300 Block of Arrowhead Road.

Family members have come forward and have said they are positive that it’s their loved one.

Authorities told us DNA tests are being conducted to determine the victim was.