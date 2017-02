Two Harbors Civic Leader Passes Away

Served 18 Years in Minnesota House

by Matt Suoja

TWO HARBORS, Minn.-Two Harbors civic leader Dave Battaglia, 86, died on Wednesday at St. Luke’s Hospital.

He served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for 18 years, while serving multiple terms as Two Harbors mayor starting in 1957.

His political career ended in 2004 when he retired from the Two Harbors City Council.