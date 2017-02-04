Blizzard Tour Wraps Up With Banquet

225 Rode in Attempt to Raise $1 Million for ALS Foundation

by Andrew Kirov

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The 2017 Blizzard Snowmobile Tour to end ALS wrapped up today with a banquet at Cirrus Aircraft.

225 riders took to the trails in this year’s tour, which began on February 2nd. Riders traveled through Northern Minnesota to raise funds and awareness for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The disease has personally impacted many riders and volunteers who worked with the Blizzard Tour.

“With 45 new riders this year, I tried to talk to a lot of them, and it sounds like they had a blast and they’d love to come back,” says former Twins player Kent Hrbeck, who lost his father to ALS. “But, like I said, I hope they don’t have to come back.”

This year’s fundraising goal was $1 million.