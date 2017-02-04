Kids Slide Down Hill in Home-Made Sleds

5th Annual Art Sled Rally Raises Money for Northwood Children's Services

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids had the chance to slide down a hill in their own home-made sleds today at Ridgeview Country Club in Duluth.

The 5th Annual Art Sled Rally featured creative, cardboard box sleds made and ridden by kids who were dressed as trolls, Prince, and other fun characters.

Prizes for best in show, best themed, and most spirited sled were given out.

“That’s typically made out of cardboard, duct tape, paint, lots of colorful duct tape, pretty much whatever you can imagine,” says Ice Queen Anna Carlson. “So, it’s a great opportunity for creativity.”

All proceeds from the rally will help fund programs at Northwood Children’s Services in Duluth.