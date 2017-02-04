One Unaccounted For After Fire This Afternoon

One Missing After Fire In Normanna Township

by Joey Norton

Incident Summary:

At 1256 hours on 2/4/17, deputies and firefighters responded to call of a structure fire in Normanna Township. Initial reports stated that the home was full of smoke. Shortly after the initial call, it was reported that the home was fully engulfed, and two occupants were able to escape uninjured. At this time, the scene is still active and fire/rescue staff has not been able to safely search the scene. There is currently a 52 year old occupant of the residence that is unaccounted for. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office and State Fire Marshall are investigating.