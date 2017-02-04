PolyMet Forum Addresses Possible Environmental Impacts of Mining Project

Health and Environmental Experts Led Discussion about Proposed Mining Project Near Hoyt Lakes

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. – A panel discussion of the potential effects of the proposed PolyMet Mine was held in Duluth today.

The forum allowed Northlanders to learn more about the possible environmental impacts of the mine, which may be built between Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt.

Three health and environmental experts led the discussion which centered around potential impacts to the Duluth water supply.

“A lot of times, it’s Iron Range versus the Twin Cities on this issue and Duluth is saying, ‘hey, we’re here too, and we happen to be right on Lake Superior,” says John Doberstein, an organizer with Duluth for Clean Water.

If built, the mine would employ about 360 people in St. Louis County.