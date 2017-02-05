Man Shot Inside Duluth Home

No Arrests Have Been Made

by Nikki Davidson

A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot in Duluth Saturday evening at 11:53 p.m.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North 65th Avenue West. Investigators determined there was a party at the victim’s home, and shots were fired at the house.

A 37-year-old man was struck inside the home, he is currently in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Two homes were hit during the incident, including the victim’s home. No one was injured inside the second home.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.