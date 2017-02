Man Dies in Vehicle Rollover

by Natalie Froistad

DEER LAKE, Minn. – A 22-year-old Remer, Minnesota man is dead after his vehicle slid on ice in Itasca County.

State Patrol says it happened on State Highway 6 near Deer Lake.

The vehicle slid through a stop sign, rolled and hit a power pole.

The drivers name is not being released at this time.

He was not wearing a seat belt.