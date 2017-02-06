Minnesota Man Reunited with Wife, Kids Caught in Travel Ban

by The Associated Press

While carrying his older daughter, Mahamed Iye smiles at his youngest daughter, right, carried by a family friend Suado Abdikadir (in purple) after his wife Saido Ahmed Abdille, left, and two children arrived safely. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minnesota man has been reunited with his wife and two children who were caught up in President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Star Tribune reports Mohamed Iye, a Somali-born U.S. citizen who lives in Maplewood, met a flight from Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon. On board, were his wife Saido Ahmed Abdille and their daughters 4-year-old Nimo and 2-year-old Nafiso.

Abdille told reporters she had been feeling a lot of worry.

Iye had not seen his wife and kids in more than two years. The mother was approved January 18 to come to the U.S. along with the children. On Tuesday, the day after President Donald Trump’s executive order, she was informed they would not be able to board their flight. A judge, on Friday temporarily blocked the ban.