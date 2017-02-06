Teenager Hospitalized Following Shooting

19-Year-Old Dropped Off at Hospital With Apparent Gunshot Wound

by KQDS Staff

Duluth Police are investigating a fifth shooting in just a few weeks.

Sunday evening around 8 pm. a 19-year-old man was dropped off a Duluth hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Duluth Police say they are investigating the incident. No information has been released pertaining to where the shooting took place, but officers an a K-9 unit were patrolling near the 21st Avenue West Exit under the 53 bridge Sunday evening.

