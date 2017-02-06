Twin Ports Pastor Dies in House Fire

Jeffrey Sorvik's Remains Found in Debris

by KQDS Staff

A well-known Twin Ports Pastor has died in a house fire.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of 52-year-old Jeffrey Sorvik were found in the debris of a home in Normanna Township.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon, his son and daughter-in-law escaped, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to social media, Sorvik had ministered at Anchor Point Church in Lakeside, and North Bay Church in Superior.

He most recently was working to “plant” churches.

Three people have died in three seperate home fires near Duluth in three straight days.