4 Dead, 1 Injured in St. Paul Shooting, Toddler Found Before AMBER Alert Issued

FOX 9 - KMSP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) – Four people are dead and one person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul, Minnesota early Friday morning. A toddler was also taken, but officers and a K9 safely recovered the girl as police were in the process of preparing an AMBER Alert.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. on the 1600 block of English Street. Police found three victims dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to Regions Hospital with serious injuries.

Police began searching the area for an 18-month-old who was believed to be missing. The St. Paul Police Department began the process of issuing an AMBER Alert and activating its Emergency Notification System, but the girl was found with a man hiding in a shed near the shooting scene a short time later.

The toddler was taken to Children’s Hospital for evaluation, but had no apparent injuries. The man has been booke dinto the Ramsey County Jail on three counts of aiding and abetting murder, one count of aiding and abetting attempted murder, and one count of kidnapping.

A second suspect was found dead later int he morning by officers canvassing the area where the shooting occurred. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. The St. Paul Police Department Forensics Services Unit is currently processing three scenes and looking for additional evidence. Anyone in the area who finds possible evidence is asked to call 911.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the identities and cause of death of the victims.