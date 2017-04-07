Eveleth-Gilbert Band Raises Money With Truck on Ice

Annual Fundraiser Brought in $2,000 for Band This Year

EVELETH, Minn. – The Eveleth–Gilbert High School band put a truck on a frozen lake and are waiting for it to crash through the ice.

The band asks people to bet on when the truck will sink and gives the closest guesser about $250.

This winter, the annual fundraiser brought in over $2,000 for the band, who use the money to travel to Florida every four years.

“It raises awareness of the band program,” says band director Kevin Szumal. “Every time people go by there, they see that truck out on the ice and they say ‘That’s out band program that’s doing that.’ And it creates a little bit of pride in the community.”

The truck has its engine and transmission removed, and has yet to crash through.