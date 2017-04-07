Lakewalk Utility Work Scheduled for April 11-12

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is planning to detour Lakewalk Trail users due to necessary utility work from Endion Station to the Fitger’s Complex.

Tuesday April 11 through Wednesday April 12 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. crews will be working on the underground drainage system.

Users will be detoured up into Lake Place Park and then reconnect back to the trail.

This project is dependent on weather and wind conditions.

The trail will be reopened during the evening hours.