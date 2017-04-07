Rock Village Forming Along Duluth’s Lakewalk

Dozens of Rock Towers are Being Built by Artistic Northlanders

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders choosing to enjoy the nice weather with a stroll on Duluth’s Lakewalk might notice a new village taking shape near the Fitger’s Complex.

Nearly 100 handmade rock creations have been constructed along the shoreline.

The rock village includes tall formations and some that are shorter.

No word on who the creative natural artist is, or how long they plan to build this little city.