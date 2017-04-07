UPDATE: Driver Charged in London Road Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police and other responding agencies diverted traffic from the intersection of London Road and 40th Avenue East in front of Ecumen Lakeshore on the afternoon of Tuesday April 4.

According to authorities, around 12:40 p.m. a SUV driven by 49-year-old Theresa Katzmark of Superior, Wisconsin, struck pedestrian, 62-year-old Donna Estrem of Duluth. The SUV was traveling northbound on London Road, when witnesses say Katzmark pulled up onto the sidewalk approximately 20 feet from a large utility box in front of Ecumen Lakeshore.

According to the criminal complaint, Katzmark was the subject of numerous 911 calls as she was seen driving erratically from the area of 2nd Street and 5th Avenue East to the incident at 40th Avenue East and London Road.

Witnesses report that Katzmark’s vehicle was traveling in speeds in excess of the 40 mile an hour speed limit on London Road near 26th Avenue East.

The criminal complaint goes on to say that after Katzmark’s vehicle came to a stop, nine separate witnesses reported seeing Ms. Estrem approach the vehicle, where a brief conversation took place. One witness reported hearing Estrem ask Katzmark if she was okay. Estrem was then seen walking back toward the Ecumen building, passing between the utility box and Katzmark’s SUV. All accounts say that Katzmark aggressively accelerated forward striking Estrem and pinning her against the electrical box.

Estrem died as a result of injuries sustained from this incident, she was pronounced dead shortly after medical personnel arrived on scene.

Responding officers on the scene suspected the driver of the SUV was impaired. According to court documents, a search warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample from Katzmark shortly after the accident and will be analyzed by the Minnesota BCA. A PBT sample collected indicated no alcohol in her system. Katzmark was later transported to the St. Louis County Jail where she faces pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide.

Katzmark appeared in court on Friday, April 7th, and was formally charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide – Operate Motor Vehicle in Grossly Negligent Manner.

She is scheduled to be back in court on April 26.

This remains an active investigation at this time.

