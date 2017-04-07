UMD Students Take a Stand Against Sexual Assault

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD Students, faculty and staff lined the halls from the Kirby student center to the library, holding signs calling an end to sexual violence and assault,

Sexual violence is a problem in colleges and Universities across the nation. Statistics show that around 1 in every 4 college aged women are sexually assaulted or raped, and around 90% of those assaults are by someone the victim knows.

“I think it’s important to raise awareness of just in general equality, and treating human beings with the respect they deserve, and regardless of gender, no means no,” said Allison Olley, a student at UMD.

Students we spoke to listed the prevalence of sexual assault on college campuses and rape culture among the reasons they decided to take a stand.

“Especially on college campuses in general it’s a huge problem and so I think, personally I wanted to step forth and help spread that awareness,” said Amanda Hunt, another Student at UMD.