USPS Stepping Up Awareness of Dog Bite Prevention

According to the USPS, dogs bit four carriers in Duluth last year

DULUTH, Minn. – The U.S. postal service wants to keep letter carriers safe, so the USPS is raising awareness to prevent carriers from being bitten by dogs.

Thursday kicked off Dog Bite Prevention Week nationwide. According to the USPS, dogs bit four carriers in Duluth last year.

Postal officials remind owners to keep their pets where they won’t come into contact with carriers delivering mail.

“Safety is of the utmost importance to the postal service,” said Sheila Fawcett, a USPS City Letter Carrier. “If we see a dog or something that’s loose out there we are told not to deliver, so we will curtail your mail delivery if we are threatened by an animal.”

The USPS says owners are responsible for medical expenses lost work hours and other costs if their dog attacks a carrier.