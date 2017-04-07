UWS Celebrates TRIO Day and Honors Students

It's a Program to Help 1st Generation College Students Get Through School

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The University of Wisconsin Superior celebrated Trio Day, a day to honor the achievements of Students from the TRIO and Upward Bound programs.

High School students had the chance to ask questions to a panel of College students about what college life would be like for students in the upward bound program. Organizers and program directors gave remarks afterwards, and some students were presented with awards.

“It’s very beneficial. These students are first generation college students. They’ve never gone through the ranks to see what it’s like to fill out an application, what it’s like to apply for scholarships, and ACT preparations, taking the test, being guided in that way,” said Angie Hugdahl, the Program Director for Upward Bound.

TRIO and Upward bound are programs for first generation college students, at-risk students, and minority students to help them through higher level education.