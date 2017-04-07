Wisconsin Republicans Praise US Missile Strike on Syria

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Republicans are praising President Donald Trump’s missile strike against Syria.

House Speaker Paul Ryan calls the action “appropriate and just.” Senator Ron Johnson calls the U.S. strike a “swift and appropriate action.” And Rep. Mike Gallagher says he also supports the strike as a “clear signal that the United States will not stand idly by while dictators use weapons of mass destruction to murder children.”

Gallagher says Trump should seek congressional authorization for any sustained military operation in Syria.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin calls the missile strike a “measured response.” But Baldwin says she is concerned about what she calls “the lack of a clear and comprehensive strategy for Syria and the region.”

She agrees with Gallagher that the Trump administration should work with Congress going forward.