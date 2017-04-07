WLSSD Collects Unwanted Medication for Free

The Event Happens 3 Times a Year

DULUTH, Minn.- The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District held an event to collect unwanted medication for free.

Medicine Cabinet Clean Out day is a one day event where Northlanders can get rid of unwanted medication by dropping it off at the WLSSD Household Hazardous Waste Facility. It’s a perfect time for community members to dispose of their medication in a safe, convenient and environmentally safe way.

“People can bring any sort of medicine. Prescription, over the counter, creams liquids, all of that is welcome here at our collection event,” said Sarah Lerohl, the Environmental Program Coordinator for WLSSD.

The Next Clean Out Events this year are planned for July 14th and October 13th