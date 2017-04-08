More Than 1000 Turn Out to Rummage Sale

Clothing, Antiques, Beanie Babies, and Jewelry were Available for Purchase

DULUTH, Minn.- The 2nd annual Arena Rummage Sale was full of vendors selling things like clothing, furniture, jewelry and antiques.

More than 1000 people turned out to find good deals and unique gifts, at the first rummage sale of the season.

“The reason people come and buy, you just never know if there’s going to be a treasure,” said Lou Campbell, the Owner of Campbell Productions, who put on the sale.

The next big rummage sale will be at the Wessman Arena in Superior on April 21st.