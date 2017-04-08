Around 1200 People Enjoy Beers at the Gitchee Gumee Brewfest

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Around 1200 people packed the Wessman Arena for the 20th Annual Gitchee Gumee Brewfest.

Beer lovers had the chance to taste brews from more than 35 different craft breweries, each one bringing their own special beers to the party.

“Kinda overnight, all of the sudden craft beer was the thing to be, so we’re lucky that in this area we have so many different ones that are here,” said Amber Pederson, Co-organizer for the event.

Proceeds from the Brewfest were donated to the Superior Jaycees, an organization that helps young adults develop personal and leadership skills through community action.