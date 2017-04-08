UMD Bulldog Hockey Fans Cheer Team on at Viewing Parties Across Duluth

Viewing Parties Were Held at Many Locations Across the City

DULUTH, Minn.- As the Bulldog Hockey game was starting Saturday evening, lines poured out the door of grandma’s sports garden, where another viewing party is being held.

Bull dog fans eager to watch the game cheered loudly and shared why it’s such an exciting time, not just for UMD students, but people across the Northland.

“Drink, watch a hockey game, especially in Minnesota, they’re the land of hockey, so it definitely is, 100%,” said William Rains, a Bulldog fan.

“Bunch of buddies are coming out here with friends it’s going to be a great atmosphere,” said Matt Krist, another Bulldog Fan and UMD student.

“Yeah we got a lot of buddies on the team, we’re really passionate about UMD bulldog hockey, so we gotta come out and support the boys. You know, and have a good time,” said Matt Blonkin, his friend and fellow UMD Student.