UMD Plays Hard But Fails To Come Out With A Win

Game Ends With Denver On Top 3-2

Adrienne Robins and Dilan Michael’s were down in Chicago giving updates on the Bulldogs progress heading into the National Championship Game.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson made the trip in support of the Bulldogs. She was impressed by the number of Bulldog fans that made the trip. She gave her prediction of the outcome with the Bulldogs on top 3-2 in the end. Unfortunately that didn’t happen as the Bulldogs lose a close one 3-2 to the Denver Pioneers.

In a tough game, the Dogs found themselves down 3-1 going into the 3rd period. They managed to squeeze another goal in making the game 3-2 with nearly 5 minutes left. In the end the Bulldogs wee unable to tie it up before regulation.

Congrats on a great season UMD. Duluth is proud of you.