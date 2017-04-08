UWS Hosts Annual Science Night

Children of All Ages Learned About Science at the Event

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Kids of all ages spent the day learning about science at UWS.

Science night offers children and their parents a chance to explore science together through demonstrations and hands on activities.

“This is an opportunity to show kids that science is really fun,” said Jessica Buelow, the Co-President of Students of Science, a UWS group putting on the event.

The event has been going on annually for about 20 years.