“College for All Act” Supporters Thank Rick Nolan With Banner Drop

The Proposed Bill Would Make Colleges Tuition Free for the Majority of Americans

DULUTH, Minn.- It was an act to show gratitude. Students and supporters dropped a banner to thank U.S. Congressman Rick Nolan for taking steps to make college more affordable for all students.

Monday, Congressman Nolan stood with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in support of the proposed “College for all Act”.

The bill would make four year public colleges and Universities tuition free for households making under 125 thousand dollars. The bill would also make community colleges tuition free.

“I come from a working class background where we struggled to get by as a kid, and so being able to make a better life for myself then is, completely contingent on Education and lower income students get hit the hardest in not being able to afford it, obviously,” said Corey Cusick, a student and supporter of the bill.

Students and supporters of the bill stood on the Lake Avenue overpass above Interstate 35, Sunday, and hung a banner thanking Congressman Nolan and Senator Sanders.

“Those who are coming through in transit that might live out in Brainerd or live up in Grand Marais, they’re going to see that students really care about affordable tuition,” said Sean Kehren, the organizer for the banner drop.

If the College for All Act passes, the federal government would cover 67% of the cost of eliminating tuition and fees at public universities and tribal institutions of higher education, and states and tribes would be responsible for covering the remaining 33%.

The college for all Act would also allow people to refinance their existing student loans.