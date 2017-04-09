Duluth Police Investigate Stabbing

Victim is in Critical Condition at Hospital

Duluth Police say a man is in critical condition, following a stabbing at an apartment building early Sunday.

It happened early Sunday morning just before 4 a.m. in the 100 North block of 30th Avenue West.

Police were called to a report of people fighting in the hallway, when they arrived they found a 26-year -old victim outside with a stab wound.

Police say they did arrest an 18-year-old man at that scene due to outstanding warrants, but no arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.