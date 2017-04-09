Glensheen Gardens to Undergo Renovations

Historic Plants along with a Revised Geometrical Vision Will be Brought Back to the Mansion

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time in nearly 20 years, Glensheen Mansion is now home to a Head Gardener.

Emily Ford has been working since November in the gardener’s cottage with old documents from Chester’s botanical vision.

Ford is creating new designs, using the English, French and Italian themes originally used by Chester when constructed in the early 1900s.

Over time, harsh Northland weather has made a dent in the original landscaping blueprint. However, Ford is confident she can recreate the geometrical vision.

“Inside the house we have a wonderful museum that gets to stay the same, but as stuff grows outside here, we’re really repainting or recreating 1910,” said Ford.

Ford is looking to bring back many historic plants first planted by the Congdon’s, such as foxgloves.

“A whole 365 days from now I want this to be popping already. I don’t want to wait until Duluth says, ‘okay it’s warm enough’, I want irises and crocus to be popping out of the ground and saying

alright, let’s get this started.”

Ford hopes to start planting and reconstructing by early May.

For more information on Glensheen Mansion, click here.