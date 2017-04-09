Olcott Park Fountain to Be Renovated

Historic Fountain May Also Be Designated As National Historic Site

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The historic Olcott Park Fountain in Virginia doesn’t make quite the splash it used to, and some residents are trying to change that.

By June 1st, the fountain could be recognized as a national historic site, and Virginians who remember its glory days have raised over $200,000, more than half their goal, to begin renovations this summer.

“I think it would bring back a sense of pride in the park for sure and in the community and the area as a whole,” says Greg Gilness, chairman of the Fountain Restoration Committee. “We had a lot of features in the park at one time and they’ve all slowly disappeared for various reasons, funding is the biggest reason of course.”

Officials hope the fountain can be the first step in revitalizing the historic park.