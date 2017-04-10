Annual License Fee Set for Rideshare Companies

Uber and Lyft drivers are set to hit the streets on April 27 in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council also took another step forward in allowing rideshare services to operate within the city.

Councilors unanimously passed a resolution to asses a yearly cost of $3,5000 to companies operating rideshare services in the city.

With a target launch date of April 27, councilor Noah Hobbs says everything is coming togetherk, as Uber and Lyft drivers will start hitting the roads soon.

“Everything’s moving along,” said Hobbs. “We’ve got the inspection sheet that was approved by our police licensing officer. Once we get this fee in place, I think both Uber and Lyft are ready to take off by the Homegrown Music Festival.”

The license fee of $3,500 came as a recommendation from city administration, with anticipation of the transportation companies operating with 55 to 70 full time drivers.