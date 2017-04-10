City of Duluth Prepares for Tourist Season

Coffee Conversation: Spring Brings Visitors to Town

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth experienced a record number of tourists in 2016 due to major events like The Tall Ships Festival, the 40th Anniversary of Grandma’s Marathon and the Duluth Airshow.

Although the summer of 2017 won’t be quite as busy, the Media Communications Manager for Visit Duluth, Bob Gustafson, says to expect many fun events.

Things kick off June 3-4, 2017 with the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo, followed by Grandma’s Marathon June 15-17.

All Pints North Brewfest wraps up July on the 29th and is followed by the Blues Fest a couple weeks later August 11-13.

The Kia Drag Races and Car Show will take over Garfield Ave. September 9-10 and the Duluth Hot Air Balloon Festival is September 15-17.

For more information on everything Duluth has to offer this Spring and Summer, head to visitduluth.com.