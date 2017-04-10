Co-Op Makes a Big Donation to CHUM

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, the Whole Foods Co-op presented a check for more than $10,000 to the CHUM Food Shelf.

The Co-op participated in the Squash Hunger Food Drive, which got customers to round up their totals at the register whenever they were shopping.

Director of Distributive Services at CHUM, Scott Van Daele said, “We are fully stocked and good to go for the next few months, but food is always welcomed at CHUM.”

For the month of March, the campaign raised more than $96,000 and around 30,000 pounds of food.